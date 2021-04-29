Group helps vulnerable people to get vaccinated

TOPEKA — The Kansas COVID-19 Vaccine Equity Taskforce, or COVET, began discussion Wednesday on communication best practices to encourage and connect with more Kansans who have hesitancy surrounding the new “medical technology.”

About 38.1% of all Kansans have received at least one dose of a vaccine to date, but COVET members hope to increase those numbers, especially in vulnerable communities. Data collected by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment presented to the panel earlier this month shows a significant discrepancy between white and nonwhite Kansan vaccination rates.

Members of the task force touted creativity and empathy as effective tools to help those hesitant to receive a vaccination feel more comfortable doing so. They also emphasized a need to break the one-size-fits-all mold and meet these communities where they are.