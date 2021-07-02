 | Fri, Jul 02, 2021
Group to press Moran on infrastructure

A dark money organization plans to pressure Sen. Jerry Moran to cease supporting bipartisan infrastructure efforts.

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran Photo by Kansas Reflector

WASHINGTON (AP) — A dark money group founded by former Vice President Mike Pence’s ex-chief of staff plans to launch an ad campaign next week to pressure Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran into dropping his support for a bipartisan infrastructure plan.

Moran, a Republican who stands for re-election in 2022, is one of 21 senators who signed on last week to the $973 billion package negotiated with President Joe Biden.

The campaign from The Coalition to Protect American Workers is expected to feature television spots in the Wichita and Topeka markets, The Kansas City Star reports.  The anti-tax group was formed in March by former Pence chief of staff Marc Short.

