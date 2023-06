Family Safety Night brought area youth to downtown Iola Thursday for an evening of fun and safety education, sponsored by Allen County Multi-Agency Team (ACMAT). The Iola Fire Department capped things off with a blast from a fire hose.

Elizabeth Bellman, age 6, rides a tricycle while wearing goggles that simulate drunken driving. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register Paysleigh Dooley, age 3 of Iola, prepares for her first taste of a snow cone. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register Brinkley and Sebastian Hays stack blocks. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register Brian Plumlee with the sheriff’s department helps Easton and Emy Higginbotham sign up for a drawing for free bicycles. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register 4 photos