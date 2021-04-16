 | Sat, Apr 17, 2021
Health career interest rises

Area programs to train nurses and others have seen a spike in interest since the pandemic. Healthcare jobs are expected to continue to grow for years because of an aging population.

By

News

April 16, 2021 - 2:31 PM

Rhegan Fischer’s after-school job is probably very different from that of most 16-year-olds. Instead of flipping burgers or waiting tables, she’s helping long-term care patients with their daily activities at Windsor Place of Iola.

Fischer took advantage of a new allied health program at the Regional Rural Technical Center in LaHarpe to earn her CNA certificate last fall. She hopes to eventually become a nurse.

Rhegan FischerCourtesy photo

Fischer is part of a growing trend in those interested in pursuing careers in health care, likely spurred by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

