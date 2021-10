Interest in the Regional Rural Technical Center in LaHarpe continues to grow, with a record 87 students taking part in five areas of study, and two new teachers who are familiar faces to Iola High School students.

Welding continues to be the most popular program at the tech center, USD 257 Superintendent Stacey Fager said.

In fact, the class has become so popular that it expanded to three sessions. Three adults also are taking classes.