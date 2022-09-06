Hospital projects near finish line

Two major hospital remodel projects are expected to be completed this month and have so far come in under budget.

Crews are renovating two sites. Allen County Regional Hospital’s former labor and delivery unit is being converted to a specialty clinic, and the Medical Arts Building at 825 E. Madison St. is being remodeled for use as a health clinic, replacing a facility currently at 401 S. Washington Ave.

About $106,114 remains in contingency funds for both projects. That money is likely to go toward exterior and parking lot improvements at the Medical Arts Building site.