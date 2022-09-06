 | Tue, Sep 06, 2022
Hospital projects near finish line

Renovation of the Medical Arts Building and converting the hospital's former labor and delivery unit into a speciality clinic are expected to be completed this month. The projects together have come in about $100,000 under budget, but that money will likely go to exterior improvements at the Medical Arts Building.

September 6, 2022

This rendition shows what the exterior of the Allen County Regional Hospital Medical Arts Building will look like when renovations are complete. Iolan Don Erbert is in charge of the exterior restoration. Photo by PHOTO COURTESY OF SAINT LUKE’S HEALTH SYSTEM

Two major hospital remodel projects are expected to be completed this month and have so far come in under budget.

Crews are renovating two sites. Allen County Regional Hospital’s former labor and delivery unit is being converted to a specialty clinic, and the Medical Arts Building at 825 E. Madison St. is being remodeled for use as a health clinic, replacing a facility currently at 401 S. Washington Ave. 

About $106,114 remains in contingency funds for both projects. That money is likely to go toward exterior and parking lot improvements at the Medical Arts Building site. 

