Clinics to get spruced-up spaces

A group tasked with taking care of hospital facilities will consider two separate remodel projects aimed at increasing clinic space at a cost of about $1 million.
The Allen County Regional Hospital facilities board decided to pursue the two projects after a meeting Thursday, instead of moving all aspects of the hospital to its primary location.
One is to remodel the former labor and delivery unit at the hospital, in order to create a new specialty clinic. The hospital no longer delivers babies.
The specialty clinic would allow patients to see doctors affiliated with St. Luke’s Health System in areas such as surgery, pulmonology, wound care and more.
The other project would remodel the existing Medical Arts Building at Second and Madison streets, near G&W Foods, and use that as a physicians’ clinic. The ACRH health clinic at 401 S. Washington would move to that location.
Specialty clinic
The specialty clinic at ARCH would cost about $838,628.
The facilities board will pursue specific cost estimates and developing plans for the remodel.
The plan would change the labor and delivery area into private exam rooms, with a separate check-in and waiting room. The hospital ended its labor and delivery program last year when St. Luke’s took over management of the hospital.
Construction shouldn’t have much impact on other hospital services.
The board currently has about $758,000 in its account, and receives about $50,000 a month from a countywide sales tax.
The money is there, board chairman Terry Sparks and secretary Jim Gilpin said. Board member John Brocker was concerned with spending all of the group’s funds on one project, but Gilpin said the account would continue to grow before the project begins and the funds would not be depleted.
Health clinic
The board decided to pursue a less-expensive option regarding the physician clinic.
Currently, the hospital offers a health clinic at 401 S. Washington, which it leases from Dr. Richard Hull, a former physician here.
Because the building is outdated and its lease expires next year, board members had considered either building anew or incorporating clinic services and personnel at an expansion at the hospital.
Instead, the board decided to buy time by remodeling the existing medical arts building near G&W Foods. The building was part of the original Allen County Hospital that was torn down after the new hospital opened in 2013.
It has since been used for medical offices for visiting specialists such as a cardiology clinic from Wichita and another group that offers ear, nose and throat. It formerly housed the hospice and home health department.
“When I got to looking a little deeper at the medical arts building, it kind of made sense,” Sparks said. “I prefer to renovate and modernize older buildings. It really bothers me to just tear buildings down. I think this is an opportunity for us to do something different.”
Sparks estimated renovations could be done for $125,000 to $150,000.
The building has several concerns, both external and internal, that need to be addressed.
Sparks suggested exterior improvements such as angling the parking the opposite way, so that vehicles enter from Second Street instead of Madison. The building would need to be painted with new signs.
The interior once had private exam rooms, and it would be relatively easy to build walls for eight rooms.
He unveiled plans to separate the physician clinic from the other specialty clinics, by building walls and rearranging just a few areas.
The heating and cooling system upgrades likely will be the most costly. Otherwise, Sparks expects improvements would include new floor and ceiling tile, and paint. The exam rooms won’t need sinks or plumbing upgrades.
The board agreed to pursue the option, seeking more specific cost estimates.
