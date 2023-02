HUMBOLDT — Mayor Nobby Davis did not share the enthusiasm of fellow council members Monday night in their full embrace of permitting Austin Honaker of Red Beard BBQ to station his food truck on the downtown square.

Honaker requested permission to set up shop near the town’s three establishments that sell alcohol, but have limited, and in some cases, no food offerings.

Current statutes do not allow for open-ended arrangements for food trucks on public property.