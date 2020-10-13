Menu Search Log in

Humboldt joins Thrive economic group

City formalizes relationships with Thrive Allen County. Economic development director will help recruit businesses.

October 13, 2020

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt joined the economic development group spearheaded by Thrive Allen County at its meeting Monday evening. 

“There’s power in numbers,” said Mayor Nobby Davis.

Humboldt agreed to pay $10,000 a year for the services of Jonathan Goering, Thrive’s economic development director. Also on board since 2013 are Iola, Allen County and Iola Industries. Those three groups chip in $20,0000 apiece.

