Humboldt joins Thrive economic group

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt joined the economic development group spearheaded by Thrive Allen County at its meeting Monday evening.
“There’s power in numbers,” said Mayor Nobby Davis.
Humboldt agreed to pay $10,000 a year for the services of Jonathan Goering, Thrive’s economic development director. Also on board since 2013 are Iola, Allen County and Iola Industries. Those three groups chip in $20,0000 apiece.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives