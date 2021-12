HUMBOLDT — The recent discovery of a Civil War-era belt plate, likely worn by the Union Army officer, coincides with a bit of troubling news regarding the Humboldt Historical Society Museum.

A HHS Board member discovered Thursday one of the museum buildings had been burglarized.

Missing were a pair of shotguns, a pistol that had been previously pulled out of the Neosho River and other artifacts, Humboldt Police Chief Shannon Moore said.