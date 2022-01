HUMBOLDT — A remodel is underway at the former Countryside Funeral Home at 908 Central St. to convert it into a new Humboldt Senior Center.

Cindy Scovill, site manager, said the new location will solve numerous problems that have plagued the current center at 718 Bridge St., including structural and flooring issues.

It also isn’t convenient for those who are handicapped, as it has steps and parking for the handicapped is located in the back of the building.