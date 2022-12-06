County rejects late pantry project bid

After hearing from local residents, Allen County commissioners decided not to allow a late bidder for a project at the Humboldt Senior Center.

The county plans to remodel a building on the property for use by the Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry. Bids were revealed at a Nov. 22 meeting for electrical, HVAC and construction work.

The next week, Joe Weiner told commissioners he was unable to bid on the construction portion because of a miscommunication, and submitted a bid that was about half the cost of the lowest bid.