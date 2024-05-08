IHS valedictorians: Competition fuels Rio Lohman

Rio Lohman always felt a competitive spirit. Sports. Academics.

Even at home, “I always wanted to be the best child to my parents. They have given me a great head start in life and help me plan out my future. I’m very grateful for the opportunities that I have because of that.”

Her competitive nature led Rio to become one of seven valedictorian candidates at Iola High School’s graduation Saturday.

This year’s group of valedictorians are a tight group of friends, Rio noted.

“They’re all great people. We’ve been friends for so long,” she said. “They’re the only people who ever really helped me with homework. Usually I’m the one to help others with homework, so I’m grateful they’ve been there for me. They all deserve it.”

Rio has always had a goal of doing well in school.

“I was labeled as the smart kid pretty early and it just kind of stuck. At first it came easy, then in high school l struggled a little bit and realized I had to actually put in effort,” she said.

“That kind of kicked in when I started to take college classes. I had a few close calls with almost getting a B, but I persevered. College algebra was the hardest class I’ve ever taken.”

When she entered the halls of IHS as a freshman, Rio set a goal for herself to become a valedictorian. Her older sister, Jo, was a valedictorian. That competitive nature kicked in.

“I figured I could do it too, even though I had no idea what it was,” she said. “I wanted to be the best.”

Rio has four siblings and four step-siblings. Her parents are Nich Lohman and Becky Watson. Both live in historic homes in Iola. Both also work in the medical profession, Lohman as a pharmacist and Watson as a physician.

“My parents are my role models. That’s why I want to go into medicine, because that’s what I’ve known my whole life,” Rio said.

Exactly what path in medicine she will take is still undetermined. Rio plans to attend the University of Kansas where she has been accepted into its Honors Program. She plans to major in human biology with a minor in finance. She also hopes to study abroad. She has always wanted to visit Italy, but also is intrigued by the idea of taking “a semester at sea,” a program on a cruise ship that visits about a dozen countries.

At IHS, Rio competes in volleyball, basketball and track. She’s the vice president of SADD, class vice president of the Student Council, HOSA and National Honor Society.

She also babysits and works as a phlebotomist at Allen County Regional Hospital.