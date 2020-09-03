IMS student tests positive for COVID-19

An Iola Middle School student has tested positive for COVID-19, giving the district its first test of new protocols designed to limit the spread of illness.
The student and any close contacts will not be allowed to return to school for at least 14 days, according to a press release from USD 257 and the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Departments on Tuesday.
The district and health department used contact tracing to identify any close contacts of the students.
Since classes began Aug. 24, the district and others across the state have implemented various restrictions, including daily temperature checks, wearing masks and social distancing requirements.
Most families have chosen to send their students to on-site classes, but about 140 students are staying home for remote learning. The number fluctuates because the district allows students to switch between on-site and remote learning as desired.
The press release encouraged anyone who is experiencing flu-like symptoms to contact their physician, a school nurse, other health authorities or the SEKMCHD.
The number of positive coronavirus cases has increased in Allen County in recent months. The county did not report its first local case until June 11, but now has at least 33 cases, according to a report Monday from the health department.
In Kansas, positive coronavirus cases have spiked throughout the summer. The state’s total case count as of Wednesday was 43,940 with 458 deaths, an increase of 1,328 cases and 12 deaths since Monday.