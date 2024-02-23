In Ukraine, Schumer challenges Speaker Johnson to ‘rise to the occasion,’ send aid

Standing on Ukrainian soil in a surprise visit with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer challenged House Speaker Mike Johnson to take up a $95 billion national security package that includes aid for the country as it battles Russia’s invasion.

“The weight of history is on his shoulders,” Schumer told reporters in Lviv on Friday after he and four other Democratic senators met Zelenskyy and other officials. “If he turns his back on history, he will regret it in future years.”

Schumer said he was in Ukraine “to talk directly to Speaker Johnson,” as the aid bill passed by the Senate has stalled in the House and Ukrainian forces run dangerously low on ammunition and weaponry.