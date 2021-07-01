 | Thu, Jul 01, 2021
Intersection collision

One driver was issued a ticket for suspicion of reckless driving, speeding and failure to yield after his vehicle smashed into another at an intersection.

July 1, 2021 - 9:30 AM

A Ford Edge driven by Braden Autry, age 17, was reported to have driven through a stop sign at a high rate of speed, headed south on Walnut Street, and collided with a Ford Escape driven by Amber Gray, 29, who was westbound on Broadway at about 12:38 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Iola Police Department. Gray’s vehicle then struck a gas meter. Gray was treated for possible injury; she had two passengers, ages 9 and 12. Autry was cited for reckless driving, speeding and failure to yield. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

