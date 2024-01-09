 | Tue, Jan 09, 2024
Iola City Council welcomes new faces

Four Council members, including two incumbents, were sworn into office on Monday. Mayor Steve French also was sworn in for another term. The Council agreed to let residents vote on two finalists for a city flag design.

January 9, 2024 - 2:58 PM

From left, Joelle Shallah, Max Grundy and his daughter, Church, Kim Peterson and Jon Wells take their oath of office. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

In a ceremonial start to the new year, Iola City Clerk Roxanne Hutton administered the oath of office to four council members during Monday evening’s city council meeting. The newly sworn-in members include Jon Wells and Max Grundy, and the returning incumbents Kim Peterson and Joelle Shallah. Mayor Steve French also was sworn in for another term.

Steve French is joined by his daughter Michaela Goodner, left, and his wife, Becky, as he is sworn in for another term as mayor of Iola. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

French recognized outgoing council member Carl Slaugh, presenting him with a plaque acknowledging his dedication and service to the city and the Iola City Council Ward 2. French commended Slaugh’s valuable input and knowledge, recognizing his transition from an administrator to a council member.

Council member Mark Peters nominated Joelle Shallah as Council President, a motion that was seconded by Jon Wells and unanimously approved by the council.

