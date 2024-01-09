Iola City Council welcomes new faces

In a ceremonial start to the new year, Iola City Clerk Roxanne Hutton administered the oath of office to four council members during Monday evening’s city council meeting. The newly sworn-in members include Jon Wells and Max Grundy, and the returning incumbents Kim Peterson and Joelle Shallah. Mayor Steve French also was sworn in for another term.

Steve French is joined by his daughter Michaela Goodner, left, and his wife, Becky, as he is sworn in for another term as mayor of Iola. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

French recognized outgoing council member Carl Slaugh, presenting him with a plaque acknowledging his dedication and service to the city and the Iola City Council Ward 2. French commended Slaugh’s valuable input and knowledge, recognizing his transition from an administrator to a council member.

Council member Mark Peters nominated Joelle Shallah as Council President, a motion that was seconded by Jon Wells and unanimously approved by the council.