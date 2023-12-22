Iola VA clinic to open in spring

A Veterans Administration clinic is expected to open this spring at the Family Physicians building at 1408 East St.

The Iola VA clinic will absorb three other clinics — in Chanute, Garnett and Fort Scott — and offer a greater variety of services.

The other entities that use the building, including the primary care group, will remain at the facility. The VA clinic will move into the clinic space, while the physicians group will move to the north side of the building. A dermatology clinic and pharmacy will remain at their current locations.