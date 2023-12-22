 | Fri, Dec 22, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Iola VA clinic to open in spring

The Veterans Administration plans to open a clinic at the Family Physicians building at 1408 East St. The physicians group will move to the north part of the building to free up space for the VA. The Iola clinic will absorb clinics in Chanute, Garnett and Fort Scott, and expand services.

By

News

December 22, 2023 - 12:39 PM

This building will become the site of a new Veterans Administration clinic, targeted to open in May 2024. The clinic will use space previously home to the Family Physicians clinic, which is moving to th enorth part of the builidng. A dermatology clinic and Iola Pharmacy will remain in their current locations. Photo by Vickie Moss

A Veterans Administration clinic is expected to open this spring at the Family Physicians building at 1408 East St. 

The Iola VA clinic will absorb three other clinics — in Chanute, Garnett and Fort Scott — and offer a greater variety of services.

The other entities that use the building, including the primary care group, will remain at the facility. The VA clinic will move into the clinic space, while the physicians group will move to the north side of the building. A dermatology clinic and pharmacy will remain at their current locations.

Related
October 19, 2023
February 27, 2023
October 29, 2014
September 17, 2011
Most Popular