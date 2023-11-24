It’s shopping season: Local businesses optimistic despite holiday challenges

As the holiday season unfolds, small businesses in Iola are gearing up for what they hope will be a festive and prosperous time. Business leaders like Jock’s Nitch Manager Amber Wood are expressing optimism about the upcoming weeks.

“We’re looking forward to great sales this holiday season and having lots of customers,” Wood confidently shared.

In the face of competition from retail giants, small business owners are striving to draw customers away from the allure of big-box stores. Wood, who has managed Jock’s Nitch in the Iola community for about a year, remains upbeat about the prospects.