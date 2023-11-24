 | Fri, Nov 24, 2023
It’s shopping season: Local businesses optimistic despite holiday challenges

Downtown businesses remain upbeat about the holiday shopping season despite a challenging economic climate. They touted the benefits of shopping locally.

News

November 24, 2023 - 1:41 PM

Lorie Carpenter and Olivia Kerr peruse Black Friday deals at the local Jock’s Nitch store Friday morning. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

As the holiday season unfolds, small businesses in Iola are gearing up for what they hope will be a festive and prosperous time. Business leaders like Jock’s Nitch Manager Amber Wood are expressing optimism about the upcoming weeks.

“We’re looking forward to great sales this holiday season and having lots of customers,” Wood confidently shared.

In the face of competition from retail giants, small business owners are striving to draw customers away from the allure of big-box stores. Wood, who has managed Jock’s Nitch in the Iola community for about a year, remains upbeat about the prospects.

