 | Fri, Mar 08, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Judge denies Trump relief from judgment

Judge denies Trump relief from $83.3 million defamation judgment to longtime magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll.

By

News

March 8, 2024 - 2:51 PM

Writer E. Jean Carroll leaves a Manhattan courthouse after a jury found former President Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York City. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images/TNS/File

NEW YORK (AP) — The federal judge who oversaw a New York defamation trial that resulted in an $83.3 million award to a longtime magazine columnist who says Donald Trump raped her in the 1990s refused Thursday to relieve the ex-president from the verdict’s financial pinch.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan told Trump’s attorney in a written order that he won’t delay deadlines for posting a bond that would ensure 80-year-old writer E. Jean Carroll can be paid the award if the judgment survives appeals.

The judge said any financial harm to the Republican front-runner for the presidency results from his slow response to the late-January verdict in the defamation case resulting from statements Trump made about Carroll while he was president in 2019 after she revealed her claims against him in a memoir.

Related
December 17, 2021
August 12, 2021
October 27, 2020
February 13, 2020
Most Popular