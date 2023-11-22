 | Wed, Nov 22, 2023
Kansas judge grants injunction banning highway patrol’s ‘Kansas Two-Step’

The Kansas Highway Patrol is barred from using a tactic known for stopping out-of-state drivers long enough to find a reason to search vehicles for illegal drugs.

November 22, 2023 - 2:57 PM

The Kansas Highway Patrol must stop using a tactic known as the “Kansas Two-Step” to detain out-of-state drivers long enough to find a reason to search their vehicles for illegal drugs, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn H. Vratil on Monday granted a permanent injunction. The injunction was not unexpected. It follows Vratil’s ruling in July that determined that the tactic violated drivers’ constitutional rights against unreasonable searches.

KHP spokeswoman Candice Breshears said the order is being reviewed by the state attorney general’s office and declined further comment. A message left Tuesday with the office of Attorney General Kris Kobach was not immediately returned.

