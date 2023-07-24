 | Mon, Jul 24, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Judge: Kansas Highway Patrol’s ‘Two-Step’ tactic tramples motorists’ rights

A judge has ruled the Kansas Highway Patrol's "Two-Step" strategy during traffic stops violates motorists' rights by not letting the motorists know they are free to leave once a stop has concluded.

By

State News

July 24, 2023 - 1:17 PM

The Kansas Highway Patrol has been ordered to end the two-step practice. Photo by KANSAS REFLECTOR/TIM CARPENTER

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A tactic known as the “Kansas Two-Step” that’s been used by the state Highway Patrol for years to detain out-of-state motorists long enough to find a reason to search their vehicles for illegal drugs violates motorists’ constitutional right against unreasonable searches, a federal judge declared Friday.

Senior U.S. District Judge Kathryn Vratil also notified the patrol that she is ready to impose changes in its policing practices and appoint a special master to audit its work for at least four years.

The changes would include a requirement that troopers specifically inform motorists they stop that they have the right to reject a search or to revoke consent for one at any time — when under the “Two-Step,” patrol officers avoid telling motorists they are free to go.

Related
May 3, 2023
January 31, 2020
February 12, 2019
June 3, 2010
Most Popular