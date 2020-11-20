Justice panel backs marked police vehicles

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A commission Gov. Laura Kelly established to examine policing and other racial justice issues after George Floyd’s death plans to recommend that Kansas law enforcement agencies no longer use unmarked police vehicles during traffic stops — unless police believe they are needed to avoid endangering officers or public safety.

The Commission on Racial Equity and Justice on Thursday approved a recommendation for law enforcement vehicles to be “uniformly labelled and clearly identifiable by members of the public.” The recommendation, approved on a 13-1 vote, was among the last that the commission approved to appear in a report it plans to present to the governor by Dec. 1.

However, it faced opposition from the police chief of Kansas’ largest city, who also sits on the commission.