Race justice committee calls for change

TOPEKA — A commission tasked with examining race-related issues in Kansas is urging lawmakers to consider changes to police officer training, a ban on no-knock warrants and increased data collection by law enforcement.

The governor’s Commission on Racial Equity and Justice first report included 60 recommendations requiring action from different levels of government. The report was submitted to Gov. Laura Kelly early in December and may be considered in the upcoming legislative session.

In the first of three annual reports, the commission focused its attention on a lack of data within the state and interactions between minorities and law enforcement.