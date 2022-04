Iola plays host to two members of the Kansas Supreme Court on Thursday and Friday.

Chief Justice Marla Luckert and Justice Evelyn Wilson will be in town to visit with area students, meet with local leaders and tour area businesses.

At 1 p.m. Thursday, Chief Justice Luckert will address students from area schools at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. About 600 students are expected, leaving about 40 seats for the general public to attend.