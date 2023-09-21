K-State wants to know: What makes Allen County tick?

Allen County will host a delegation from Kansas State University Oct. 4 and 5, as university leaders plan to visit Humboldt and Iola as part of a university initiative to better understand and assist the diverse communities it serves.

Arranged in coordination with Southwind Extension District, the two-day tour will allow community members a unique opportunity to speak directly with K-State leadership.

“We want people to have an open dialogue with K-State administration and give input as to how K-State can better serve them,” said Krista Harding, Southwind Extension District director. “Individuals will also hear about how K-State supports local communities in Kansas.”