 | Thu, Sep 21, 2023
Menu Search Log in

K-State wants to know: What makes Allen County tick?

A delegation from Kansas State University will visit Iola and Humboldt to better understand and assist community leaders. The Southwind Extension District is coordinating the event.

By

News

September 21, 2023 - 2:37 PM

The Southwind Extension District office is at 1004-1006 N. State St.

Allen County will host a delegation from Kansas State University Oct. 4 and 5, as university leaders plan to visit Humboldt and Iola as part of a university initiative to better understand and assist the diverse communities it serves. 

Arranged in coordination with Southwind Extension District, the two-day tour will allow community members a unique opportunity to speak directly with K-State leadership.

“We want people to have an open dialogue with K-State administration and give input as to how K-State can better serve them,” said Krista Harding, Southwind Extension District director. “Individuals will also hear about how K-State supports local communities in Kansas.”

Related
April 27, 2021
April 7, 2020
February 18, 2020
July 2, 2018
Most Popular