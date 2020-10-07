Menu Search Log in

Kansans have already requested twice as many mail-in ballots for 2020

By

News

October 7, 2020 - 9:47 AM

Photo by (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

TOPEKA — More than twice the number of advance by-mail ballot applications have been processed in Kansas compared to the 2016 and 2018 general elections, sparked primarily by pandemic concerns.

As of Oct. 1, election offices had received nearly 400,000 mail-in ballot applications, far exceeding the 194,505 sent by mail in 2018 and 202,138 in 2016, said Katie Koupal, spokeswoman for Secretary of State Scott Schwab.

With the Oct. 27 deadline to apply for mail-in ballots still several weeks away, she said applications could exceed 500,000.

