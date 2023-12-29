 | Fri, Dec 29, 2023
Kansas and Missouri retail pharmacists are unhappy with pay and working conditions

The University of Kansas surveyed more than 200 workers in chain retail settings about their job satisfaction. “They've been treated, in a lot of cases, like a commodity instead of a health care worker,” one industry professional said.

News

December 29, 2023 - 12:05 PM

A CVS pharmacy at 9521 Mission Road in Overland Park, Kansas. This location, and about a dozen others in the Kansas City metro, closed temporarily this fall due to staff walkouts. Photo by Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga/Kansas News Service

Pharmacy work is a tough job, according to Amanda Applegate with the Kansas Pharmacists Association. There are, of course, many prescriptions to fill. Filling those also means keeping in mind whether the prescribed medication is best for the patient, whether it is covered by their insurance and more.

And it gets more difficult when it’s inside a bustling retail store, like Walgreens or Target. That’s a recipe for a hectic job.

“If you are in a hospital environment, you don’t necessarily have somebody walking by you and asking where the steaks on sale are or where the Tylenol is,” Applegate said. “There is an additional layer of distraction.”

