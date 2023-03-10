Kansas expands psychiatric beds beds by 32%

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly said the number of adult and child psychiatric beds increased by one-third in Kansas during the past four years as the state responded to the shortage of inpatient services for people struggling with mental illness.

Kansas now has 212 inpatient beds for children, 318 adult inpatient beds at psychiatric facilities and 424 beds in psychiatric residential treatment facilities. That represented increases since 2019 of 42 beds for children, 75 beds at adult psychiatric facilities and 116 beds at resident treatment facilities. Overall, Kansas added 233 beds during the four-year period for a total of 954, representing a 32% rise in availability.

Kelly said lack of specialized beds was one of the most significant barriers to delivery of mental health care to Kansans statewide.