State: Grants for mental health beds

TOPEKA — Millions of dollars in grant money has been set aside to boster the state’s mental health services as officials respond to a shortage of resources for those struggling with mental illness.

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services distributed $65.4 million from the state’s federal COVID-19 recovery funds to strengthen behavioral health services across the state, in a wave of grants announced by Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday.

“My administration continues to be laser-focused on increasing access to mental health resources and care, which is fundamental to safe and healthy communities,” Kelly said. “Thanks to the work of KDADS, the SPARK Committee, the State Finance Council and the awardees, we are making progress in knocking down barriers to mental health care in Kansas.”