Kansas GOP leaders tout flat tax plan

TOPEKA — A plan by Republican legislative leaders to flatten income tax rates would save billionaire political donor Charles Koch an estimated $875,000, while most of the state’s workers would save between $37 and $84 annually, according to an analysis by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.

But GOP leaders touted their tax package Tuesday as an attempt to “primarily” benefit Kansans living paycheck to paycheck.

Senate President Ty Masterson and House Speaker Dan Hawkins packaged their favored “flat tax” with other tax cuts that have bipartisan support, gutted House Bill 2284, which previously dealt with firefighter health insurance, then fast-tracked the bill through votes in both the Senate and House last week. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is expected to veto the bill, which didn’t pass either chamber with enough support to override a veto.