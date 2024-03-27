Kansas House passes bipartisan tax bill

TOPEKA — Kansas House Democrats and Republicans joined forces Wednesday to unanimously approve a bipartisan bill slicing hundreds of millions annually in state income, sales and property taxes with an eye toward dodging a veto by Gov. Laura Kelly.

During debate on the package Tuesday evening, lawmakers affirmed reductions in income tax rates paid by earners in three brackets — a deliberate avoidance of the Kansas Senate GOP’s preference for a single-rate, flat-tax plan opposed by the Democratic governor.

Kansans earning less than $7,000 would no longer pay state income tax, while people making $7,000 to $30,000 would see rates fall from 5.25% to 5.2% and those taking in more $30,000 would have their rate cut from 5.7% to 5.65%.