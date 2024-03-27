 | Wed, Mar 27, 2024
Kansas House passes bipartisan tax bill

Kansas House unanimously adopts bipartisan bill cutting property, income and sales tax burden. The bill trims income tax rates, lowers property tax for schools, and ends food sales tax early.

March 27, 2024 - 2:14 PM

Rep. Adam Smith, a Weskan Republican and chairman of the House Taxation Committee, lauded the bipartisan package of state income, property and sales tax cuts approved Wednesday. Photo by Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Kansas House Democrats and Republicans joined forces Wednesday to unanimously approve a bipartisan bill slicing hundreds of millions annually in state income, sales and property taxes with an eye toward dodging a veto by Gov. Laura Kelly.

During debate on the package Tuesday evening, lawmakers affirmed reductions in income tax rates paid by earners in three brackets — a deliberate avoidance of the Kansas Senate GOP’s preference for a single-rate, flat-tax plan opposed by the Democratic governor.

Kansans earning less than $7,000 would no longer pay state income tax, while people making $7,000 to $30,000 would see rates fall from 5.25% to 5.2% and those taking in more $30,000 would have their rate cut from 5.7% to 5.65%.

