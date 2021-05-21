Kansas man arrested in 38-year-old Texas slaying

CONROE, Texas (AP) — A 75-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man has been arrested on a murder warrant in a nearly four decade old homicide in southeast Texas.

Thomas Elvin Darnell was taken to the Montgomery County jail Thursday after being arrested Monday in Kansas on a murder warrant for the 1983 death of Laura Purchase, according to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Spencer.

Darnell is being held without bond and jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.