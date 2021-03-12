Menu Search Log in

Kansas prisons report 16th COVID death

The Kansas Department of Corrections said Thursday the 16th inmate in the state prison system died after testing positive for COVID-19.

By

News

March 12, 2021 - 10:23 AM

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Corrections said Thursday the 16th inmate in the state prison system died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Six of the state’s facilities have endured inmate fatalities during the pandemic, while five employees of the agency assigned to three of the corrections department’s facilities have died. More than 6,000 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 along with more than 1,200 employees of the system’s 10 facilities.

Corrections officials said a 57-year-old male inmate at Winfield Correctional Facility died Tuesday. The inmate, serving a 130-month sentence for possession and distribution of drugs, tested positive for coronavirus Feb. 3 and admitted to a hospital Feb. 13. It was the second death related to the coronavirus at Winfield.

Related
May 11, 2020
May 6, 2020
April 22, 2020
April 3, 2020
Trending