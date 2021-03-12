Kansas prisons report 16th COVID death

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Corrections said Thursday the 16th inmate in the state prison system died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Six of the state’s facilities have endured inmate fatalities during the pandemic, while five employees of the agency assigned to three of the corrections department’s facilities have died. More than 6,000 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 along with more than 1,200 employees of the system’s 10 facilities.

Corrections officials said a 57-year-old male inmate at Winfield Correctional Facility died Tuesday. The inmate, serving a 130-month sentence for possession and distribution of drugs, tested positive for coronavirus Feb. 3 and admitted to a hospital Feb. 13. It was the second death related to the coronavirus at Winfield.