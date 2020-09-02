Kansas Sen. Julia Lynn to retire, leave ballot

TOPEKA — Kansas Sen. Julie Lynn announced Tuesday she will retire from the Legislature to care for her ailing sister, and asked to remove her name from the November ballot.

The Olathe Republican has served in the Legislature since 2006 and was chairwoman of the Commerce Committee for the past eight years.

“Due to personal, family health reasons and the need to care for my sister’s severely declining health, I have asked for my name to be removed from the ballot as the Republican nominee for state Senate in District 9,” Lynn said in a statement. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve you. I am eternally grateful for your support and allowing me to serve as your state senator.”