Let them quit: Kansas ballot rules arcane

Mandating a physician's signature to withdraw as a candidate is inane.

September 8, 2020 - 9:29 AM

The ghost of Kris Kobach haunts the office of his successor. Next year, Kansas lawmakers must perform an exorcism.

On Wednesday, Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab’s office turned down a request from state Sen. Julia Lynn to be removed from the November ballot. Lynn, an Olathe Republican, said she wanted to end her re-election campaign because of a “severe medical hardship” in her family.

Current law allows candidates to withdraw for just such a reason, but they must submit a note signed by a doctor, just like fourth-grade gym class. In this case, Lynn submitted a letter signed by a nurse.

