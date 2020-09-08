Let them quit: Kansas ballot rules arcane

The ghost of Kris Kobach haunts the office of his successor. Next year, Kansas lawmakers must perform an exorcism.
On Wednesday, Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab’s office turned down a request from state Sen. Julia Lynn to be removed from the November ballot. Lynn, an Olathe Republican, said she wanted to end her re-election campaign because of a “severe medical hardship” in her family.
Current law allows candidates to withdraw for just such a reason, but they must submit a note signed by a doctor, just like fourth-grade gym class. In this case, Lynn submitted a letter signed by a nurse.
