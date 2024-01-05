 | Fri, Jan 05, 2024
Kansas special education task force to convene

GOP legislators question merit of a task force mandated by statute

By

News

January 5, 2024 - 3:31 PM

Sen. Renee Erickson, a Wichita Republican, said a task force on special education didn’t need to meet because public school advocates were only interested in expanding state appropriations to districts rather than explore reform of the state financing formula. Photo by Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Rep. Kristey Williams and Sen. Renee Erickson agreed there was little value in convening a task force to study the state’s shortfall in funding public school special education programs because the financial issues were too complex and the only remedy suggested by education advocacy groups was too simplistic.

The lawmakers said it would be folly to hold hearings of the Special Education and Related Services Task Force with legislators, teachers, parents and other stakeholders to gather testimony and shape recommendations on a fix for the 2024 Legislature.

The goal of the task force, required by a bill approved by the 2023 Legislature, was to figure out how best to comply with an older statute mandating that state funding cover 92% of the extra cost of providing services to K-12 special education students statewide. Currently, state aid was sufficient to address 69% of school districts’ excess special education costs. The balance must be made up by local school districts.

