More than 800 applicants for remaining $721 million in SPARK relief funding

TOPEKA — The state task force working to target $721 million in federal relief dollars into economic, health, connectivity and education investment projects received proposals for $12.8 billion in expenditures — about 17 times available funding.

The Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas, or SPARK, advisory panels have been combing through 840 proposals, including 400 tied to $7.9 billion in economic development initiatives. The legislators, business people and state officials on the SPARK executive board plan to narrow the list in April. That report would be forwarded to the State Finance Council, which is comprised of state legislators and Gov. Laura Kelly.

Greg Orman, a member of the executive board of SPARK, said the four advisory panels should define a set of investment principles and outline which projects connected to those objectives.