Kansas tax credit expanded

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly signed legislation expanding a Kansas tax credit to incentivize purchase of services or goods from vendors employing individuals with disabilities and creating a program to help businesses make the transition to paying people with disabilities at least minimum wage.

The reforms designed to improve job prospects of Kansans with disabilities was contained in Senate Bill 15, which last month cleared the Senate 34-0 and the House 117-1.

“Kansans with disabilities deserve a fair wage for the work they perform,” Kelly said. “I’m signing this bipartisan legislation to create more opportunities for people with disabilities, grow our workforce and ensure every Kansan can work with dignity and respect.”