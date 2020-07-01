KC board to remove name from fountain

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City officials on Tuesday voted to strip the name of one of the city’s most influential developers from a city fountain and street because he barred Blacks and Jews from the neighborhoods he developed in the 1900s.

The process of removing J.C. Nichols’ name started in response to protests over racial injustice, sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed his knee onto the handcuffed Black man’s neck for nearly eight minutes.

The unanimous vote by the Kansas City Board of Parks and Recreation will remove the name from the J.C. Nichols Memorial Fountain and an adjacent parkway running alongside the Country Club Plaza, which Nichols developed. It is the most recognizable fountain in the “City of Fountains” and a well-known gathering places for tourists, special events and protesters.