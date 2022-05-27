Kelly: Monarch on right track

HUMBOLDT — A $2.1 million state transportation grant will allow Monarch Cement to build nearly 9,000 feet of railroad tracks and eliminate about 2,800 truckloads of deliveries each year.

Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Transportation secretary Julie Lorenz met with Monarch officials on Thursday afternoon to announce $11.5 million in grants to 17 short line railroad projects across the state.

Monarch will receive the largest award, which will add lines around the cement plant as part of the South Kansas and Oklahoma Railroad. The railroad is owned by Watco, a transportation company based in Pittsburg.