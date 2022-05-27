 | Fri, May 27, 2022
Kelly: Monarch on right track

A $2.1 million transportation grant will allow Monarch Cement to build nearly 9,000 feet of railroad tracks for better delivery into and out of the plant. Gov. Laura Kelly and KDOT Secretary Julie Lorenz were in Humboldt on Thursday to announce $11.5 million in railroad grants.

By

News

May 27, 2022 - 3:44 PM

Kent Webber, president of Monarch Cement Co., talks about how the rail project will improve services. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — A $2.1 million state transportation grant will allow Monarch Cement to build nearly 9,000 feet of railroad tracks and eliminate about 2,800 truckloads of deliveries each year. 

Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Transportation secretary Julie Lorenz  met with Monarch officials on Thursday afternoon to announce $11.5 million in grants to 17 short line railroad projects across the state.

Monarch will receive the largest award, which will add lines around the cement plant as part of the South Kansas and Oklahoma Railroad. The railroad is owned by Watco, a transportation company based in Pittsburg.

