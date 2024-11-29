Monarch’s green transition on track

HUMBOLDT — Progress on Monarch Cement Company’s solar project outside of Humboldt is in full swing. An impressive display of thousands of panels comprise the 92- acre solar farm alongside Florida Road. While the farm may look ready to go, it is not currently operational.

“There is still a lot of work left to do,” said Kent Webber, Monarch president. “The panels have been installed and the directional sensors are in, but we still have underground work to complete for the wires that collect the energy.”

The solar farm is part of a partnership between Monarch and Evergy Energy Solutions that aims to significantly offset Monarch’s energy consumption while simultaneously reducing greenhouse gas emissions. “Evergy has been a great partner and has done a tremendous job with the project,” said Webber.

Evergy Energy Solutions is Evergy’s non-regulated provider of commercial solar energy. It sits outside of Evergy’s residential and business utility service and does not have an impact on customer rates.

Webber noted that the partnership is a giant step towards the company’s goal of being carbon neutral by 2050. “This touches on our social responsibility,” he said.

It will also save the company heaps of money in utility bills. How much exactly? Webber says he can’t release the estimates at this time, but the cost savings will be sizable. “We are talking about a lot of electricity being saved with renewable energy,” he added. “The carbon dioxide savings relates directly to the amount of electricity used.”

The expansive 20-megawatt solar farm will replace about one-third of the electrical demand for Monarch.

While there is still a substantial amount of work to be completed, Webber notes the project is on schedule and on budget. “It is due to come online the first week of April,” he said. Currently, inverters are being installed by a crane and underground work beneath the railroad is on the horizon. This 92-acre solar farm outside Humboldt is a partnership between Monarch Cement Company and Evergy Energy Solutions. Looking west, this drone photo shows the Monarch plant in the upper lefthand corner, with the City of Humboldt on the upper right. Photo by DRONE PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF JP PECK

MORE AND more businesses across Kansas are adopting renewable energy sources as a sustainability solution. Particularly solar power. Solar panels reduce the environmental footprint while also offering significant economic benefits to a company. By generating their own electricity, businesses can reduce their reliance on traditional energy sources and mitigate the impact of fluctuating energy prices.

Programs are available to Kansas businesses that can help offset the cost of transitioning to renewable energy. One such program is the USDA Rural Energy for America Program (REAP). This program provides guaranteed loan financing and grant funding to agricultural producers and rural small businesses for renewable energy systems, or to make energy efficient improvements.

With REAP, grants are awarded up to 50% of the total project cost. The minimum project cost is $10,000 and the maximum is $2 million. The loan portion of REAP guarantees up to 75% of total eligible project costs, a $5,000 minimum loan amount and a $25 million maximum.

REAP can also be utilized by farmers if 50% or more of their income comes from farming.

Incentives such as tax credits and rebates can further motivate Kansas businesses to invest in renewable energy, providing both short-term financial relief and long-term cost savings. With residential solar panels, you get 30-40% tax credits. With businesses, you get 90%.