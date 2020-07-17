Menu Search Log in

Kent Thompson seeks to return to statehouse

Incumbent 9th District representative says he wants to help state through the pandemic.

July 17, 2020 - 3:03 PM

Rep. Kent Thompson

The COVID-19 pandemic did more than essentially shut down much of the nation’s economic activity this spring.

It also changed Kent Thompson’s political future.

Thompson, who has represented Kansas’s Ninth District in the Kansas House since 2013, had intended to relinquish his seat in Topeka at the conclusion of this year’s session.

