Kids practice improv, acting

The public will get a chance to check out the next generation of young thespians Saturday with the culmination of the Children’s Summer Theater Workshop.

For the past two weeks, 37 students from grade 3 through high school, have been learning the fundamentals of acting, while writing a scripted play that will be performed Saturday morning at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.

Students also will show off their improvisational skills during the show, which begins at 9 a.m. in the Bowlus auditorium.