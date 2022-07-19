 | Wed, Jul 20, 2022
Kids practice improv, acting

The Children's Summer Theater Workshop is in full swing this week with a performance on Saturday morning.

July 19, 2022 - 3:01 PM

From left, Seattle Nagy, Olivia Appling and Wilder Schooler rehearse a scene from a CSTW workshop session Wednesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

The public will get a chance to check out the next generation of young thespians Saturday with the culmination of the Children’s Summer Theater Workshop.

For the past two weeks, 37 students from grade 3 through high school, have been learning the fundamentals of acting, while writing a scripted play that will be performed Saturday morning at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.

Students also will show off their improvisational skills during the show, which begins at 9 a.m. in the Bowlus auditorium.

