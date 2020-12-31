KS earthquake was largest in recent series

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Geological Survey says one of two earthquakes that rumbled Wednesday morning in Kansas was the largest in a recent series of quakes.
The Wichita Eagle reports that the 3.9 magnitude earthquake that hit at 5:04 a.m. Wednesday also was the 32nd strongest in Kansas data. The other quake Wednesday was a 2.0 magnitude at 5:23 a.m.
The epicenter of the first earthquake was near Greenwich. The second quake’s epicenter was in Wichita.
