KS earthquake was largest in recent series

December 31, 2020 - 9:46 AM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Geological Survey says one of two earthquakes that rumbled Wednesday morning in Kansas was the largest in a recent series of quakes.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the 3.9 magnitude earthquake that hit at 5:04 a.m. Wednesday also was the 32nd strongest in Kansas data. The other quake Wednesday was a 2.0 magnitude at 5:23 a.m.

The epicenter of the first earthquake was near Greenwich. The second quake’s epicenter was in Wichita.

