Cluster of Wichita quakes rattles south-central KS

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A cluster of earthquakes with epicenters in east Wichita have rattled south-central Kansas over two days, the strongest one about a magnitude 3.9.

The Kansas Geological Survey reported on its website five quakes Sunday and three Monday.

The shaking started early Sunday morning with the first 3.5 magnitude earthquake at 6:29 a.m., according to Kansas geologists. The second earthquake hit two minutes later with a recorded magnitude of 3.7. A third with a magnitude of 3.2 came at 7:02 a.m. It was followed by a 2.2 magnitude quake at 8:30 a.m. The largest with a 3.9 magnitude hit at 6:08 p.m.