KS prepares to spend $52M on COVID testing

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration moved closer Monday to awarding $52 million in contracts broadening the reach of COVID-19 testing and slashing time required to get results as coronavirus cut a wider path through rural counties previously shielded during the pandemic.

The third round of federal CARES Act aid would follow at least $34 million previously dedicated to testing people exhibiting symptoms or considered part of a cluster outbreak in Kansas. Under the strategy endorsed by Kelly and a bipartisan group of state legislators, the state plans to begin routine testing of people without symptoms. Another goal is to screen communities to block spread of the virus, especially in nursing homes and schools.

The new plan will weave together capabilities of public and private laboratories and add the expertise of nearly two dozen bidders, including 10 bidders from Kansas, capable of reinforcing the state’s transportation, communications and testing capacity, said Marci Nielsen, special adviser to the governor on development of a coordinated testing program.