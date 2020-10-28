Menu Search Log in

KS prepares to spend $52M on COVID testing

Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration moved closer Monday to awarding $52 million in contracts broadening the reach of COVID-19 testing and slashing time required to get results as coronavirus cut a wider path through rural counties previously shielded during the pandemic.

October 28, 2020 - 9:54 AM

Lyle Butler, chairman of Gov. Laura Kelly's task force working with federal COVID-19 aid, said Kansas should have dramatically expanded testing statewide as far back as five months ago. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

The third round of federal CARES Act aid would follow at least $34 million previously dedicated to testing people exhibiting symptoms or considered part of a cluster outbreak in Kansas. Under the strategy endorsed by Kelly and a bipartisan group of state legislators, the state plans to begin routine testing of people without symptoms. Another goal is to screen communities to block spread of the virus, especially in nursing homes and schools.

The new plan will weave together capabilities of public and private laboratories and add the expertise of nearly two dozen bidders, including 10 bidders from Kansas, capable of reinforcing the state’s transportation, communications and testing capacity, said Marci Nielsen, special adviser to the governor on development of a coordinated testing program.

