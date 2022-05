Kwikom Communications of Iola was recently awarded just shy of $500,000 in matching funds to install 10 gigabit fiber optic cable in Paola.

Kwikom is one of 11 recipients awarded the funds which come from the state’s 10-year Broadband Acceleration Grant established in 2020. More than 35 businesses vied for the competitive grants.

In Paola’s case, the city and Kwikom will go 50-50 to match the state’s $496,190 commitment to install fiber optic cable across 5.5 square miles.