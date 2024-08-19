Labette County daycares get grants

OSWEGO — Christmas came early for 22 daycare providers in Labette County when city and county officials joined forces to give them each $2,500, according to the Parsons Sun.

The idea began when Labette County officials realized they had $40,000 from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, a COVID-19 economic stimulus program.

When officials asked for requests to spend the funds they were overwhelmed. Twenty-five providers requested a total of $218,014. Their needs ranged from playground equipment and fencing to extensive renovations, the Sun reported.

Knowing they couldn’t come close, county officials were able to give $2,500 to 22 providers with the help of Parsons officials kicking in $15,000 from its ARPA reserves designated for daycares.