 | Mon, Aug 19, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Labette County daycares get grants

City and county officials have joined forces in Labette County to give 22 daycare providers $2,500 each.

News

August 19, 2024 - 1:26 PM

Photo by PIXABAY

OSWEGO — Christmas came early for 22 daycare providers in Labette County when city and county officials joined forces to give them each $2,500, according to the Parsons Sun.

The idea began when Labette County officials realized they had $40,000 from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, a COVID-19 economic stimulus program.

When officials asked for requests to spend the funds they were overwhelmed. Twenty-five  providers requested a total of $218,014. Their needs ranged from playground equipment and fencing to extensive renovations, the Sun reported.

Knowing they couldn’t come close, county officials were able to give $2,500 to 22 providers with the help of Parsons officials kicking in $15,000 from its ARPA reserves  designated for daycares.

Related
September 26, 2023
March 13, 2023
February 27, 2020
January 17, 2019
Most Popular