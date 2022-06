The LaHarpe community celebrated this weekend with a one-day festival at the city park. The day included a Color Run 5K run/3K walk, parade, baby contest, talent show, vintage baseball game and more.

John Shields of the Iola Kiwanis Club prepares for departure with a train filled with youngsters as part of LaHarpe Day Saturday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Carsen Ebert’s soulful violin skills netted him first place in the LaHarpe Day talent show. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register